Elizara Yaneva reached the singles semifinals of the hard-court tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, which has a prize fund of €60,000. The top seed defeated Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 7:6(5), 6:1 in 1 hour and 57 minutes.

The victory was the 19-year-old Plovdiv native's eighth in a row, after she won the title in Trnava last week. By reaching the semifinals, Yaneva earned 29 points for the WTA rankings, in which she holds a career-high 135th place.

Friedsam had a chance to close out the first set at 5:4, but Yaneva saved two set points and forced a tiebreak. The Bulgarian fell 1:3 behind, then won five consecutive points to lead 6:3. She needed three set points to take the lead in the match.

In the second set, the German won the opening game, but that remained her only success in the set. Yaneva won the next six games to close out the match, extending her unbeaten run in the Slovakian city.

In the battle for a place in the final, the Bulgarian will face eighth seed Greet Minnen. The Belgian is ranked 210th in the world. This will be Yaneva's next test after two consecutive appearances in the final four of tournaments in Trnava.