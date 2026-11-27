Rodri resumed training with Barcelona's first team and took another step towards returning to action. The midfielder joined the team's session on Friday, but it has still not been confirmed whether he will start or get minutes in the upcoming match.

Barcelona will visit Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday, 29 November, at “Riazor”. According to Spanish media reports, Hansi Flick's plan is for Rodri to be included in the squad and, if the match develops suitably, to be given playing time. The aim is for him to regain his rhythm before the home match against Atlético Madrid on 2 December.

“Rodri's recovery is progressing well,” Flick said on 21 November when asked about the midfielder's condition. His words were followed by the Spaniard's return to work with the team, although initially with a limited workload.

Rodri sustained the injury on 3 November in the Champions League match against Aston Villa. He felt pain in the back of his right thigh and was substituted at half-time in Barcelona's 3–0 victory.

Barcelona announced on 4 November that medical tests had revealed a minor injury to the biceps femoris muscle. The club did not specify an exact recovery timeframe, stating that it would depend on how his condition developed.

Rodri missed the match against Atlético Madrid on 8 November, as well as the subsequent games against Villarreal and Sabah. He was last left out of the squad for Barcelona's away trip to Baku, where the Catalans beat Sabah 4–1 on 25 November. After returning from Azerbaijan, the team resumed preparations for the match against Deportivo.

Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal did not train with the main group on Friday. Spanish media expect both players to be included in the squad for the trip to Deportivo, but the final decision will be made after the last training session.