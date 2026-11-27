It has become clear who the Levski supporter was who became one of the symbols of courage after the brutal attack by Olympique Marseille ultras against Bulgarian fans at the “Vélodrome” stadium. It was Viko Mladenov, who stood in front of a female supporter and used his body to try to protect her from the attackers’ aggression. The girl he helped was Bogi Zhekova.

During the attack, Mladenov took numerous blows from the enraged supporters of the French team. Despite the physical aggression, he did not retreat and continued to shield the girl behind him. At one point, however, he could no longer withstand the force of the attack and fell to the ground, allowing the assailants to strike Zhekova several times as well.

The consequences for Viko Mladenov are serious. After the incident, he was taken to hospital because of the numerous injuries caused by batons and metal bars used by the attackers. The case sparked strong reactions on social media, where footage of what happened at the French stadium is being shared.

Bogi Zhekova also published an emotional message calling for justice and a full investigation into the attack. She stressed that what happened had nothing to do with sport and must not be forgotten or left without consequences.

“We want justice! Do not allow the incident in Marseille to be forgotten! What happened at the “Vélodrome” stadium is not football! It is violence that left people injured, harmed and suffering serious consequences for their health,” Zhekova wrote on social media.

She said that the Bulgarian supporters had been attacked by Olympique Marseille fans and that the aggression had resulted in serious physical injuries. According to her, some of the victims are in extremely serious condition, including people with brain hemorrhages and large hematomas.

Zhekova also highlighted the human side of what happened, reminding people that behind the news about football clashes are real people, their families and loved ones. She called for the case not to be covered up and insisted that all the circumstances surrounding the attack be clarified.

Among her main demands are a comprehensive and transparent investigation, the identification of all those involved in the attack and the holding of the guilty parties accountable. She also called on the organizers of the match and the competent institutions to take the necessary action so that the victims receive justice.

“Today this happened to us. Tomorrow it could happen to others,” Bogi Zhekova warned, calling on more people to share information about the incident so that it would not be forgotten.

Viko Mladenov himself also commented on the footage being circulated and explained exactly what had happened during the attack. He clarified that his main aim had been to protect the girl who was behind him.

“They were not hitting the woman, they were hitting me. I was in front of her and had my arms around her. Unfortunately, I fell at one point and they managed to hit her several times,” Mladenov recounted.

The incident at the “Vélodrome” continues to provoke serious outrage among the football community. The attack on Levski supporters has once again raised the issue of stadium security and the need for a firm response to football violence.