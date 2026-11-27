Manchester United have activated the option to extend captain Bruno Fernandes' contract by 12 months. This means the Portuguese midfielder remains tied to the club until June 2028, The Athletic reports, citing sources familiar with the decision.

This involves triggering a clause in the current agreement, rather than signing a new long-term contract. Fernandes' previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season. Activating the option prevents him from beginning negotiations with foreign clubs over a pre-contract as early as January 2027.

The decision does not necessarily mean that the 32-year-old footballer will remain at “Old Trafford” until the end of the new term. According to The Athletic, the extension does not rule out a potential sale in 2027, but it allows Manchester United to seek a transfer fee instead of risking losing their captain without compensation.

The club and Fernandes began negotiations over a new agreement in the summer. Sky Sports reported that the midfielder had rejected two offers, and the two sides had agreed to postpone the talks in order to focus on the team's performances and league position.

Fernandes himself confirmed to Sky Sports that Manchester United had made him an offer, but that there are currently no negotiations.

“The club offered me a new contract, so from their side this shows that they want me to stay. But there are no contract talks at the moment,” the captain said.

The Portuguese added that he would not oppose a decision by the club to part ways with him. “The moment the club says: ‘Bruno, it is time for you to move on,’ I will be the first one to walk out the door,” he said.

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and succeeded Harry Maguire as captain in July 2023. His last contract was signed in August 2024 and included an option for an additional season.

During the 2025/26 season, he recorded 21 assists in the Premier League, setting a record for a single edition of the competition. The achievement earned him the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award in England.