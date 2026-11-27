Bulgarian football legend Stilian Petrov expressed his outrage at the brutal scenes of violence that unfolded in Marseille during the match involving Levski. The former national team captain used social media to publish an emotional and strongly worded message about the incidents in which supporters of the „Blues“ were injured.

What happened in the French city caused a major public outcry after footage emerged of clashes between Olympique de Marseille ultras and fans of the Bulgarian team. The violence in the stands once again raised questions about the safety of football supporters and the need for decisive action against such incidents.

Stilian Petrov did not remain indifferent to what happened and decided to publicly express his position. In his post, he drew attention to the innocent supporters who had become victims of the aggression, as well as to the unacceptable behaviour that has no place in football.

Here is Stilian Petrov's statement:

"Hello, Bulgarian fans! Regardless of which club you support. Yesterday, we witnessed ugly scenes at the Olympique de Marseille–Levski match. This is not a "clash". This is not an "incident". This is not "football hooliganism". This is a man in a black jacket holding another boy's head with both hands so that he will not be killed with a stick. This is a man trying to shield with his body someone who is already lying on the ground. This is smoke, blood, panic and people with nowhere to run. This is a man protecting a Bulgarian woman from the attacks of hooligans and aggression that was allowed at the "Vélodrome" in Marseille. These are Bulgarian fans. In a Bulgarian stadium, they would have been called "hooligans". In Marseille, they were called "guests" and left to be beaten for 20 minutes, with no one protecting them.

TO UEFA

You knew!

Levski warned you three weeks ago, in writing, that the "Vélodrome" was dangerous. That the allocation for visiting fans had been illegally reduced—from 3,500 to 500—in violation of your own rule requiring 5%.

You did nothing.

You allowed a Europa League match to begin while an attempted murder was taking place in the stands. You allowed the referee to give the opening whistle while Bulgarian citizens lay there with fractured skulls.

Where was your delegate? Where was your security officer? Where was your "match suspension protocol"?

UEFA, you are not a neutral organisation. You are an accomplice. Because when you know there is a danger and take no action, this is no longer negligence. This is allowing it to happen.

And if tomorrow you punish Olympique de Marseille with a €50,000 fine—the amount a reserve footballer earns in one week—you will be telling all of Europe one thing: Bulgarian blood is cheap. Marseille out of football! The time has come for radical measures!

We demand an answer as to why the match was not stopped.

Because if this had happened to English, German or French fans, UEFA would already have suspended the tournament.

TO THE BFS

Where are you?

You are the Bulgarian Football Union. It is your responsibility to defend Bulgarian football and Bulgarian fans. Especially abroad, when they are alone. Regardless of which team they support. Today it is Levski; tomorrow it will be CSKA, Botev, Loko Pd, Arda and many others.

When 11 Bulgarians are in hospital in France, you cannot remain silent. You cannot issue two sentences saying "we are monitoring the situation" and "we condemn the violence". The Bulgarian fan and the dignity of Bulgarian football must be defended.

You should have been the first voice at UEFA. You should have called Čeferin. You should have sent an official protest, issued a warning, demanded an urgent meeting of the Disciplinary Committee and demanded guarantees that this would not happen to a Bulgarian team.

Instead—silence.

And this silence is not accidental. It is a policy. For years, the BFS has treated UEFA the way Levski's management treats the BFS—not wanting to offend anyone. To preserve its lobby. To preserve its place at the table. To preserve its vote in elections.

Except that today, this "lobby" protected no one. It protects only you.

BFS, you have a duty to say clearly: the Bulgarian fan is not a second-class citizen of Europe. If you do not say it, who will?

If you do not defend Bulgarian fans in Marseille, you have no moral right to expect them to follow the rules in Sofia.

TO THE LEVSKI MANAGEMENT

You are the most responsible! Because you knew the most and did the least.

You knew about the danger. You sent a letter. And then you sent 500 people into a trap.

When you send your people to war, you do not send a letter. You ensure protection. You demand a written guarantee. You say: 'If you do not guarantee the safety of our fans, we will not take the field".

You did not say it. Because you are afraid. You are afraid of offending UEFA. You are afraid of losing the "good relations".

Levski has always been a great club because its fans have been great. And today you proved that you are a small management team running a great club.

You have money for transfers. You have money for salaries. You did not have the courage to issue an ultimatum and demand protection for those 500 fans.

And that is why today a father in Marseille had to shield his son with his body, because your letter did not protect him.

AND FINALLY—TO THE BULGARIAN FAN

To you, the boy in the black jacket from the photos. To you, who held your friend's head. To you, who did not run away but stayed to protect the others.

You are not a hooligan. You are the reason the Bulgarian fanbase still exists. You are the reason Bulgaria still has football.

You went to Marseille because you love. And they greeted you with knives.

You are not alone. Not this time.

We do not want statements. We want accountability.

UEFA—to investigate and punish.

BFS—to defend, not remain silent.

Levski—to stop keeping its head down and start defending its own fans without compromise.

Because if we accept today that a Bulgarian fan can be beaten with impunity in the heart of Europe, tomorrow we will accept that he can be beaten anywhere.

Stilian Petrov."