Bulgarian national team member Anina Zurbriggen finished tenth in the giant slalom in Mayrhofen/Hippach, Austria. The 23-year-old completed the two runs in 1:41.71 in her first start of the 2026/27 season. She finished 1.77 seconds behind winner Viktoria Olivier.

The Austrian won the competition with a time of 1:39.94. Her compatriot Nicole Aibl finished second, 40 hundredths behind, while Italy's Lavinia Paci was third, one second back. Paci climbed two positions in the second run after standing fifth following the first run.

The competition was the second women's FIS giant slalom in Mayrhofen/Hippach over the course of two days. In the first event on November 26, Paci finished second, while Austrian Romy Sikora took the victory. Thus, the Italian recorded two consecutive podium finishes at the Austrian resort.

Zurbriggen is part of Bulgaria's alpine skiing national team for the 2026/27 season. In April, she won the giant slalom at the national championships in Bansko with a time of 2:04.11. At the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina in February, the Bulgarian finished 41st in the slalom, while she did not complete the first run in the giant slalom.