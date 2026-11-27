José Mourinho said that Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior do not have a guaranteed place in Real Madrid's starting lineup. The coach put the three players on the same level and stressed that the team's collective goal is more important than individual ambitions.

“That's Vini's problem, not mine. Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinicius are on the same level. If one day they find themselves on the bench and don't like it, that's their problem,” Mourinho told AS.

The Portuguese explained that Mbappé and Bellingham's extensive playing time is not related to their status, but to their performances. Until the statement, Mbappé had not started a match on the bench, while Bellingham had been left out of the starting 11 once.

The coach pointed out that Real Madrid had already felt Bellingham's absence and would also have to cope without Mbappé when necessary. As an example of the importance of individual players, he cited Thibaut Courtois, who has played in every match except for one he missed due to illness.

“We have Courtois, who makes an incredible difference, which is why he plays every match unless he is ill. And whoever plays in his place has also been decisive. That is the strength of this team,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho said he was happy with all the players and did not intend to part with anyone during the January transfer window. He also dismissed the possibility of the club signing new players.

“I don't have a single player I don't like or don't need here. I don't need anyone in the transfer market. No one should leave — that door is closed,” the coach stressed.

The issue of the roles of the three stars has been among Real Madrid's main tactical questions since the start of the season. In August, Mourinho said that Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinicius were not incompatible, but admitted that finding the ideal system to use them all at the same time was difficult.

Real Madrid's next match is their home game against Alavés on November 28 in the 14th round of La Liga.