Jamal Musiala has suffered a further aggravation of his muscle injury following Bayern’s 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League. According to SPORT1 and SID, the attacking midfielder will likely remain sidelined until the end of the year, while German media report a new tear of muscle fibres in his left thigh. Bayern have still not publicly confirmed the exact diagnosis.

Musiala came on for around 20 minutes against Lille. It was only his second match since returning from a lengthy absence.

He initially sustained the injury at the end of September during a warm-up with the German national team. As a result, Musiala missed nine competitive matches. After recovering, he gradually returned to training and was given playing time against Cologne and Lille.

SPORT1 reports that it was precisely his latest muscle injury that flared up during the match in France. The outlet states that Bayern expect a longer absence, while AS, citing the German publication TZ, writes that Musiala will not be available until 2027. At present, no official recovery timeframe has been announced.

The new physical problem comes amid discussions surrounding Musiala’s neurological condition. In August, the footballer revealed that he had been diagnosed with neurological dysfunction after fainting during two friendly matches within the space of a few days. Bayern and his representatives later clarified that the first examination for symptoms resembling absence seizures had been carried out on 22 April 2025.

Against this backdrop, comments emerged in Germany about whether his health problems could affect his career. According to Deutschlandfunk, however, Bayern see no indication that Musiala will be unable to continue playing football at the highest level.

The club expressed its support for the footballer after speaking with his management. “Jamal Musiala is receiving full support on his path to recovery,” Bayern said. The club have not announced a specific date for his next return, while his involvement in matches until the end of 2026 appears unlikely.