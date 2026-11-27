Bulgarian talent Nikolay Tsolov posted the seventh-fastest time in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 2. At the Lusail circuit, American rookie Ugo Ugochukwu was the fastest, producing one of the biggest surprises by taking pole position for Sunday’s feature race.

The qualifying session featured an intriguing battle between several young drivers, with the performances of two of the rookies – Freddie Slater and Ugo Ugochukwu – being particularly impressive.

On their first attempts with the initial set of tyres, Nikolay Tsolov set the 11th-fastest time after completing the lap in 1:37.361 minutes. At that point, Freddie Slater surprisingly held the fastest time. The British driver, who is replacing Rafael Câmara at Invicta, stopped the clock at 1:36.446 minutes and beat the other rookie, Ugo Ugochukwu, by around one-tenth of a second.

The battle for first place continued during the second flying laps, but this time the course of events was different. Slater made a mistake in one of the corners, lost control of the car and ran off the track. As a result, the Briton missed the opportunity to improve his time and opened the way to the top for his rival.

Ugo Ugochukwu made the most of the situation and set an impressive time of 1:35.818 minutes. This secured the American driver pole position for Sunday’s feature race. Alongside him on the front row will be Gabriele Minì, who is 37 points behind Nikolay Tsolov in the overall standings.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian driver also managed to significantly improve his performance on the second set of tyres. Tsolov completed a lap in 1:36.330 minutes, which earned him seventh place in the final qualifying classification. He was 0.512 seconds slower than the fastest driver, Ugo Ugochukwu.

The result nevertheless secured him a good starting position for Saturday’s sprint, in which the Bulgarian will start fourth. He will line up alongside Joshua Dürksen on the starting grid, promising an interesting battle from the opening laps.

Also particularly important for Tsolov is the performance of his main title rival, Alex Dunne. The Briton, who is 11 points behind the Bulgarian driver in the provisional overall standings, finished qualifying in third place.

This means that Dunne will start behind Tsolov in the sprint race, but will have a better position than him for Sunday’s feature race. The starting positions set the stage for a fierce battle between the two title contenders in the remaining races of the weekend in Qatar.