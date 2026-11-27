World champion Kimi Antonelli topped the first free practice session ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver set a time of 1:23.217 minutes at the Lusail circuit and left his teammate George Russell 0.507 seconds behind.

Antonelli set his best time on the medium compound, while Russell used the softest compound. Mercedes thus began the penultimate race weekend of the season with a one-two at the top. Russell was running different front-wing configurations and said over the radio: “I prefer the other wing at the moment.”

Isack Hadjar set the third-fastest time, 0.661 seconds off the pace. The Red Bull driver was 0.255 seconds ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen, who was sixth, 0.916 seconds behind. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren were between them.

Charles Leclerc was seventh, while Lewis Hamilton was eighth. Arvid Lindblad of Racing Bulls and Pierre Gasly of Alpine completed the top ten. The FIA’s official classification recorded 31 laps for Antonelli, 29 for Russell and 25 for Hadjar during the one-hour session.

During the practice session, Red Bull continued working on different front-wing options. The team is still looking for the reasons behind the damage to Hadjar’s car at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Verstappen won and Russell finished ninth.

Pirelli and the FIA limited the use of each set of tyres at Lusail to 27 laps. Sunday’s race is scheduled to run for 57 laps, making a minimum of two pit stops unavoidable. The limit does not include the lap to the starting grid, the formation lap or the lap after the finish.

The measure was introduced because of the strain placed on the tyres by the high-speed circuit with its 16 corners. The limit is two laps longer than last year’s, after the tyre construction was strengthened for the 2026 season and the new cars began generating lower aerodynamic loads.

Problems with wear were already evident during practice. Lewis Hamilton asked over the radio whether other drivers were experiencing the same issue, describing his own tyre wear as “huge”. His Ferrari engineer replied that the figures were “much higher than expected on all tyre compounds”.

After the race in Las Vegas, Russell is fourth in the drivers’ championship with 264 points. Antonelli has already won the world title, while the season will conclude with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. For Russell, a strong start to the weekend is an opportunity to reduce his deficit in the battle for the positions behind the champion.

The Briton arrived in Qatar after another dispute with Verstappen, linked to the race in Las Vegas, but said he had no desire to continue the verbal exchange. Qualifying at Lusail and Sunday’s race will show whether Mercedes’ practice one-two is also meaningful in the conditions of a more intense battle for position.