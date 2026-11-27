Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski successfully passed the qualification for the competition on the large hill at the Ruka winter resort in Finland.

The Bulgarian competitor recorded a jump of 133.5 metres, earning 138.6 points. This placed him 21st in the standings and among the top 50 competitors advancing to the main competition.

Norwegian Marius Lindvik posted the best result in the qualification. He collected 169.5 points after a jump of 142.5 metres.

Zografski has excellent memories of Ruka. Last year, the Bulgarian achieved one of the best results of his career, finishing in a record fourth place for him.

The first of the two competitions at the Finnish venue is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.