Elvira Öberg won the first individual event of the 2026/27 Biathlon World Cup season for women. The Swede prevailed in the 15-kilometre race in Kontiolahti, Finland, after a strong performance both on the course and at the shooting range.

Öberg made just one shooting error and crossed the finish line in 41:47.9 minutes. Host representative Sonja Leinamo finished second, hitting all 20 targets and crossing the line 22.7 seconds behind the winner.

France's Julia Simon took third place. She was also flawless in the shooting, but finished 53.1 seconds behind Öberg. The Swede was the only competitor among the top five to miss a target at the shooting range.

Laura Hristova was the best performer from the Bulgarian team. She finished 31st with two errors and a deficit of 3:46.9 minutes. Milena Todorova placed 36th with three misses, trailing by 4:40.6 minutes.

Maria Zdravkova and Valentina Dimitrova had a more difficult day at the shooting range. Both made five errors and finished 80th and 83rd, respectively.

The programme for the first round in Kontiolahti continues on Saturday with the single mixed relay and the mixed relay.