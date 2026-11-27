Lokomotiv (Sofia) and Slavia failed to produce a winner in the small Sofia derby from the 16th round of the First League. The two teams shared the points after a goalless draw at Lokomotiv Stadium in the Nadezhda district.

The match referee was Marian Grebencharski, while Nikola Popov was responsible for the VAR system.

The hosts could have taken the lead as early as the 7th minute, when Adil Taoui sent the ball into Slavia’s net. However, following VAR intervention, the goal was disallowed for offside.

In the 17th minute, Yoan Bornosuzov sent a dangerous header towards goal after a corner, but Martin Velichkov showed good reflexes and prevented Lokomotiv from conceding.

Gradually, “the Whites” also began creating chances. In the 35th minute, Kaloyan Kostov met Spas Delev’s cross, but Ivan Andonov dealt with the situation. Shortly afterwards, Taoui crossed towards Ryan Bidounga, who failed to hit the target from close range. At the end of the first half, Ante Aralica also had a good opportunity, but failed to direct his header accurately.

After the break, the pace remained unchanged, with Adil Taoui once again trying to surprise the opposing defence in the 71st minute. However, his effort from inside the penalty area did not trouble Ivan Andonov.

In the closing minutes, both teams went in search of the winning goal. In the 88th minute, Boris Todorov had two shots after a pass from Umaro Baldé, but Slavia’s defence managed to block both attempts. In stoppage time, Angel Lyaskov crossed towards Mohamed Medfai, whose header went over the crossbar.

Thus, the two Sofia rivals each collected one point. Lokomotiv (Sofia) remain bottom, in 14th place, with 10 points, while Slavia are eighth with 16 points.