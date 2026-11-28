Australian wrestler Jermain Haley, known to fans as Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38. WWE announced the news on Friday and cited “medical complications” as the cause, without providing further details.

“Jermain was an incredible presence in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague,” the company said in a statement.

Serious injury in Saudi Arabia

Bronson Reed’s death comes several weeks after his participation in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the event, he was thrown off the stage and landed on tables during a tag team title match.

CBS Sports reported that the wrestler suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. He remained in Saudi Arabia for treatment while the rest of the WWE crew returned to the United States. It has not been confirmed whether these injuries led to the medical complications cited by the company as the cause of his death.

WWE has not announced where Haley died, nor has it released any additional medical information. There is currently no public confirmation of the specific illness or complication that led to his death.

Two stints in WWE

Bronson Reed made his WWE debut in 2019 and remained with the company until 2021. After a brief absence, he returned in 2022 and continued his career there until his death.

Among his most significant achievements were winning the NXT North American Championship and the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. Before joining WWE, Haley competed in Australia and other professional wrestling organizations.

In September, British wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known by the ring name Pac, also died. He was 40 years old. The cause of his death was not initially disclosed.

Sources: cbssports.com, cbsnews.com