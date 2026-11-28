Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-2 at the “City Ground” to inflict a third consecutive Premier League defeat on the London side. The loss was the fourth for Xabi Alonso’s team in their last five matches in the English top flight. Chelsea remained in eighth place with 16 points, while Forest climbed to 14th with 12 points.

The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute. Daniel Muñoz crossed from the right, and Igor Jesus met the ball in mid-air and sent it into the top-right corner of Emiliano Martinez’s goal.

Chelsea had more possession but struggled to create clear chances. Their best opportunity before the break fell to Romeo Lavia, whose shot took a deflection off a defender and went out for a corner. For the visitors, Moisés Caicedo started at centre-back, while Levi Colwill remained on the bench.

Gibbs-White Decides the Match

Forest doubled their lead four minutes after the start of the second half. Liam Delap got in behind the defence, and Wesley Fofana brought him down in the penalty area. Morgan Gibbs-White converted the correctly awarded penalty to make it 2-0.

Chelsea responded almost immediately. Following a shot by Pedro Neto, the ball took a deflection and fell to Emmanuel Emegha, who pulled one back with a close-range strike. The forward had come on at half-time in place of Danny Welbeck.

Gibbs-White restored Forest’s two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute. Xaver Schlager sent him through with a precise pass, and the Forest captain chipped Martinez. Emegha scored his second in the 89th minute with a header from a Neto cross, but Chelsea could not find an equaliser. In added time, Matz Sels saved a shot from Geovany Quenda.

Alonso: Things Are Not Working

“We are working, we are trying to find solutions, but things are not working out the way we want,” Xabi Alonso said after the match. According to the manager, Chelsea are going through a difficult period in terms of confidence, and the change must come from within the team itself.

Alonso also defended Wesley Fofana following the reaction of the visiting supporters: “We have to support everyone because we need everyone. We need the fans and all the players.”

For Nottingham Forest, the victory was their second consecutive home win following their triumph over Manchester City. “It looks like we are making progress,” said Oliver Glasner, but he added that the team must remain humble and continue working.

Chelsea will seek to end their negative run when they host Crystal Palace on 2 December. Three days later, the London side will welcome Liverpool to “Stamford Bridge”.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, nbcsports.com