UEFA is preparing severe sanctions against Olympique Marseille following the violence surrounding the match against Levski, sports law specialist Georgi Gradev said. According to him, an official from European football’s governing body told him: “we are preparing to crush them”.

Gradev expects a fine of at least €100,000 and at least one match played behind closed doors. He predicts that the punishment could be served as early as Marseille’s next home game against Celta. He also pointed to the possibility of matches played behind closed doors away from home, as well as the activation of previously suspended sanctions.

“This is not a provocation that should be answered,” Gradev said. He described what happened as an organised attack and said that, according to the information available to UEFA, Marseille is a “serious repeat offender” in similar cases.

11 Bulgarians were injured in the incidents

The clashes took place on 26 November during the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski in the Europa League. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured. Six received medical assistance at the scene, while five were transported to hospitals in Marseille.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that no Bulgarians had suffered serious injuries. Those hospitalised were in stable condition, with some remaining under observation. The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon maintained contact with the French authorities, while representatives of the Bulgarian consular service visited those injured.

Earlier information from the Bulgarian National Radio reported 12 injured people, six of whom had been admitted to hospitals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ later statement, however, reported 11 injured people and five transported to medical facilities.

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation

UEFA officially condemned the serious incidents surrounding the match and appointed disciplinary inspectors. They are to examine the available evidence and establish the facts and circumstances of the case. The European governing body has not yet announced any specific sanctions.

Gradev said that responsibility lay with UEFA and Marseille over organisation and prevention, as well as with Levski and the Bulgarian Football Union. In his view, the Bulgarian club had grounds to stop the game, call the match delegate and insist on a firmer response.

Marseille had already been sanctioned by UEFA in October 2026 with fines of €30,500 and €50,000 for breaches during the match against Olympiacos. The upcoming disciplinary proceedings will determine whether the new incidents lead to more severe measures.

Sources: focus-news.net, bnrnews.bg, nova.bg