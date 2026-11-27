Diego Simeone insisted that Atlético Madrid must strengthen during the January transfer window if they want to stay close to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the battle for the La Liga title. After 13 rounds, the Madrid side are third with 31 points – five behind leaders Barcelona and two behind second-placed Real Madrid.

“We really need new players,” Simeone said at a press conference ahead of the trip to Elche. The Argentine уточнил, что вече е разговарял със спортния директор Матеу Алемани за необходимите промени, като клубът трябва да се съобрази с нуждите на отбора и финансовите си възможности.

“Given the number of matches played, it is clear that we need to strengthen the squad in order to stay close to the positions we currently occupy. Otherwise, it will become very difficult,” the coach added.

Atlético lost 1:2 to Barcelona in their last match before the international break, but after club football resumed they beat Getafe 3:0 and Viking 2:0 in the Champions League. Aleksander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez scored against the Norwegian side.

The team’s next test is the away match against Elche on Saturday. The hosts are second from bottom in the standings, but according to Simeone, that does not guarantee an easy match. Elche have picked up just one point in their six home league games, but the Atlético coach said that in most matches the team had played at a level that allowed them to win or draw.