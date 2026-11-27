Antoine Semenyo could return to action for Manchester City as early as next week, manager Enzo Maresca said. The Ghana international is already training on the pitch, but the final decision on including him in the squad will be made based on his fitness.

„We have good news, Antoine is quite close to returning. He is already training and I hope he will play again next week,“ Maresca said ahead of the trip to Arsenal. The Italian coach added that Semenyo is important to the squad, but pointed to Iliman Ndiaye as a player who is currently performing well in the same position.

Semenyo suffered a knee injury in the 3-2 win against Ipswich Town on October 17. He left the pitch during the match and has not played in an official game for Manchester City since then. Before the injury, the forward was among the team's leading attacking players.

Manchester City will visit Arsenal on November 29 at the „Emirates“ Stadium. The London side lead the table with 28 points after 11 matches, while Maresca's team are third with 22 points. An away win would cut the gap to the leaders to three points.

The match comes after a difficult period for Manchester City. The team have taken just one point from their last four Premier League matches, while the 1-1 draw with Fulham on November 21 ended a run of 20 consecutive victories against that opponent in all competitions. It was after that match that Maresca described Semenyo's return as important news for the team.

„We have already shown that we can win important matches away from home. We won at „Old Trafford“ and „Anfield“, so I see no reason why we cannot win there as well,“ Maresca said about the upcoming trip to Arsenal.

Semenyo's return, however, has still not been confirmed for a specific match. Maresca spoke about the possibility of the forward being ready next week, not about guaranteed involvement against Arsenal.