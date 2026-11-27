The French Football Federation (FFF) has issued an official statement following the incidents during the match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski at the Vélodrome stadium. The governing body categorically condemned the acts of violence that took place on Thursday evening.

In its statement, the federation stressed that all forms of aggression, whether physical or through unacceptable or criminal statements, are inadmissible and have no place in a football stadium.

The FFF insists that the circumstances surrounding the incident must be thoroughly clarified and that all incidents must be subject to a full investigation.

The French football governing body also welcomed Olympique de Marseille’s readiness to fully cooperate with the investigative authorities and with the subsequent actions related to the incident.

The federation’s statement comes amid serious public outrage following the attacks on Bulgarian supporters before and during the match against Levski.