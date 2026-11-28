Tyson Fury has been medically cleared to face Anthony Joshua, the British Boxing Board of Control announced. The organisation's general secretary, Robert Smith, confirmed to Sky Sports that all of the Briton's current medical examinations had been approved.

“Fury is cleared. All of his current medical examinations have been approved. We have informed the promoter,” Smith said.

The decision was made after the board launched an investigation prompted by a claim from Paris Fury. In an initial version of a Netflix documentary, she stated that her husband had been diagnosed with schizophrenia several months after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Paris Fury subsequently withdrew the claim. “Tyson has displayed some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, but he does not suffer from this condition and has never received such a diagnosis,” she said. Netflix confirmed that it had edited the documentary after the family's clarification.

Controversy surrounding the diagnosis claim

The case, however, left discrepancies between the public statements. Fury himself has told British media that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He has also spoken about a difficult period after his victory over Klitschko, when he battled depression, anxiety, addictions and suicidal thoughts.

Fury has said that he was admitted to hospital in 2016 and heard voices in his head. He then spent nearly three years away from boxing before returning to the ring. In February 2020, he defeated Deontay Wilder and won the world heavyweight title for the second time.

The British Boxing Board had indicated that it could refuse to grant a licence if it deemed Fury's condition made him unfit to compete. Following the medical examinations, the organisation gave the green light for the upcoming bout.

Joshua checked whether the fight was still on

Fury's manager Spencer Brown revealed to Sky Sports that Anthony Joshua had personally called him to check whether the bout would be cancelled because of the dispute over the medical licence.

“I told him: The fight is 100 per cent going ahead. Just turn up and be there,” Brown said.

Fury and Joshua are due to meet on 11 December at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The main event is expected to take place in the early hours of 12 December, UK time. The vacant World Boxing Association heavyweight title is expected to be on the line.

Fury enters the fight after two defeats by Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. According to the published records, they are the only losses of his professional career, which spans 39 fights.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com