Botev Plovdiv fans received encouraging news after the club announced that captain Todor Nedelev has resumed training. The experienced playmaker is working hard on his recovery and is gradually moving closer to his long-awaited return to the football pitch.

The “yellow-and-black” club shared the news on social media, publishing a message related to the progress of their captain. “Step by step towards the great return of the legendary number eight,” Botev Plovdiv wrote, showing that the recovery of one of the most important players in the squad is progressing in a positive direction.

Nedelev is expected to continue his intensive preparations in the coming weeks, with hopes that he will be available to the team again after New Year’s. His return would be a serious boost for the Plovdiv side, who will once again be able to rely on his qualities, experience and leadership skills.

The captain of the “Canaries” suffered a serious injury on 3 May 2026 during the city derby against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The match was played at Hristo Botev Stadium and ended in a 0:2 defeat for the hosts.

The injury forced Nedelev to remain sidelined for an extended period, but the first positive signs are now already evident. For Botev supporters, the upcoming return of the legendary number eight is news that brings hope of a stronger performance from the team during the next part of the season.