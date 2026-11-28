The Lusail Circuit near Doha will host two key events from the Qatar Grand Prix weekend today. Formula 2’s sprint race will take place, while Formula 1 will hold its third free practice session and qualifying, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The Formula 2 sprint starts at 18:15 Bulgarian time and will cover 23 laps or a maximum of 45 minutes plus one lap. Freddie Slater will start from pole position, followed by Nikola Tsolov and Noel León. Alex Dunne will start fourth, while Ugo Ugochukwu will be fifth.

Tsolov starts from the second row

Nikola Tsolov occupies a place on the front row alongside Slater. The Bulgarian driver benefited from the reverse grid at the front, which is used for the sprint race. The top ten from qualifying have swapped positions, while the remaining drivers retain their order, with the exception of those affected by penalties.

Thasanapol Inthraphuvasak was moved back five places for failing to observe yellow flags. The starting order therefore continues with Rafael Villagómez, Mari Boya, Dino Beganovic, Kush Maini and Nicola Lacorte. They are followed by Inthraphuvasak, Martinius Stenshorne, Joshua Dürksen, John Bennett and Oliver Goethe.

Ugochukwu won qualifying for the feature race with a time of 1:35.818 minutes on his Formula 2 debut. The American beat Gabriele Minì by 0.044 seconds, while Alex Dunne was third. “It was a really good day overall,” Ugochukwu said after the session.

Antonelli was fastest on Friday

Formula 1’s third free practice session starts at 16:30 Bulgarian time. Qualifying is at 20:00 and will determine the order for Sunday’s start. So far, Kimi Antonelli has been the benchmark at the circuit after being fastest in both practice sessions on Friday. In the second session, he posted a time of 1:23.077 minutes, 0.127 seconds ahead of his teammate George Russell.

The starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix is not yet known, as qualifying is still to come. The race itself will take place on Sunday at 18:00 Bulgarian time and will consist of 57 laps of the 5.419-kilometre circuit.

Qatar is the penultimate round of the Formula 1 season. Antonelli has already secured the world title, but the battle for the remaining championship positions continues ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Sources: formula1.com, motorsportweek.com, feederseries.net