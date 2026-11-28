Radoslav Yankov finished fifth in the parallel giant slalom in Snow Rui, China, which marked the start of the new season in the Alpine Snowboard World Cup.

The 36-year-old Bulgarian began the competition with the seventh-fastest time in the qualifying round. In the first round, he faced Austria's Alexander Payer. Three gates before the finish, Payer attempted to make up the deficit, went off his course and collided with Yankov. The Austrian was disqualified, while the Bulgarian competitor advanced.

In the quarterfinals, Yankov faced Benjamin Karl. The two riders were almost level throughout the course, but near the end the two-time Olympic champion managed to build a minimal lead. Karl won by 15 hundredths of a second, bringing Yankov's participation to an end, with the Bulgarian finishing fifth in the final standings.

Caviezel claimed victory

In the final, Benjamin Karl faced the fastest qualifier, Dario Caviezel. The Swiss rider made a mistake in the upper section of the course, but recovered the deficit and finished two-tenths of a second ahead of the Austrian.

It was Caviezel's fourth victory in the parallel giant slalom and the fifth World Cup win of his career. Andreas Prommegger finished third. In the small final, Roland Fischnaller made a mistake at the beginning and did not finish. For the 46-year-old Prommegger, the result brought his 62nd individual podium in the Crystal Globe competition.

Maurizio Bormolini, the Crystal Globe winner in the last two seasons, did not reach the elimination rounds. The Italian finished 21st in the qualifying round.

Yankov began the season after a podium finish in Krynica

Yankov's fifth place in China comes after a strong result at the end of the previous season. During the 2025/2026 campaign, the Bulgarian won bronze in the parallel giant slalom in Krynica, Poland.

The second event of the new campaign will be held in Milin, China, on December 5 and 6. The World Cup calendar then features competitions in Cortina d'Ampezzo on December 12, Carezza on December 17 and Davos on December 19.

Sources: bta.bg