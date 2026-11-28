Some of the Bulgarian supporters returned home after the violence surrounding the match between “Olympique” (Marseille) and “Levski” at the Vélodrome stadium. The Europa League match was played on Thursday evening and ended with a 1:0 victory for the hosts.

One of the fans who returned home said that the “Levski” delegation, which was in another section, had been attacked. He said that even before the match he had warned that a dangerous situation could arise outside the away section.

“They attacked the delegation, which was in the other section. I tried to warn them before the match that this could happen. If I didn’t have a ticket specifically for the away section – the “cage” – I wouldn’t have gone there,” the fan said.

He denied that there had been any provocation by the Bulgarian supporters and said that such claims were being used to justify what had happened. According to his account, Bulgarians in the VIP section had chanted “Only Levski!” just once, after which the attack began.

“This wasn’t simply two groups of supporters getting into a scuffle for half a minute. It was a straight-up attempted murder – for 10 minutes,” the man said. He believes the hosts should face a severe sanction, including expulsion from the tournament and a ban on participation for one or two years.

11 Bulgarians injured

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 11 Bulgarian citizens had been injured in the incidents. Six were transported to medical facilities, while the others received medical assistance at the scene. All those who sought medical attention were in stable condition and out of danger.

Another fan described the tension in the stands as particularly severe. “We could see our fans being beaten on the other side; they couldn’t come over to us,” he told NOVA.

“Levski” to file a complaint

PFC “Levski” announced that it would file an official complaint and use all available legal and disciplinary mechanisms to identify and punish those responsible for the violence. The club said it was analysing the decisions taken during the incidents and the circumstances in which they had been made.

UEFA condemned the serious acts of violence and disorder, including the clashes between supporters at the stadium. As of now, no final disciplinary sanction has been announced for “Olympique” (Marseille).

Sources: nova.bg, btvsport.bg