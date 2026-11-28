Lokomotiv Plovdiv host Spartak Varna in a match from the 16th round of the First League. The game at “Hristo Bonev” Stadium kicks off at 12:45.

The hosts enter the match in 10th place with 13 points, while Spartak are seventh with 17. Lokomotiv have recorded three wins, four draws and eight defeats, while the Varna side have registered four victories, five draws and six losses.

Both teams ended their previous league matches goalless. Lokomotiv drew 0:0 away to Septemvri Sofia, while Spartak’s home game against Cherno More ended with the same result.

Problems for both squads

Lokomotiv will be without Todor Pavlov, who has a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and will be out until the end of the calendar year. Martin Ruskov, Enzo Espinosa and Aleksandar Aleksandrov are also ruled out due to injuries. Parviz Umarbaev and Ivaylo Ivanov, who trained under a reduced workload, remained doubts until the last moment.

There is uncertainty at Spartak over goalkeeper Plamen Iliev’s participation. He suffered a finger injury during the warm-up before the derby against Cherno More, but has been included in the squad for the trip to Plovdiv. According to information from “Petel”, the decision on whether he will start will be made depending on his condition. “Gong” reported that the injury will keep him out of action until the end of the year.

Spartak won the first meeting

In the first match between the two teams this season, Spartak Varna won 1:0 at their own stadium. The Varna side will be seeking another victory, which would increase the gap over their opponents from Plovdiv, while Lokomotiv have the chance to close in on them in the standings.

After the goalless draw with Septemvri, Lokomotiv coach Dusan Kosic identified his team’s main problem: “We have problems scoring goals, it’s obvious.” The specialist also stated that the team are performing well defensively.

After this round, Lokomotiv Plovdiv will host Levski on December 6, while Spartak Varna will host Botev Plovdiv a day earlier.

Sources: bgn.bg, petel.bg, gong.bg