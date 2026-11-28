Botev Vratsa host Ludogorets in a 16th-round efbet Liga match. The game at the „Hristo Botev“ Stadium kicks off at 3:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on Diema Sport. With a win in Vratsa, Ludogorets could move to the top of the standings, overtaking CSKA and Levski.

The Razgrad side head into the match after a narrow 1-0 victory over Dunav. Amir Hadzhiahmetovic scored the only goal, while the win was Ludogorets’ fourth in their last five league matches. The team have lost just once in their first 14 games of the season.

Botev seeking points at home

Botev Vratsa drew 1-1 with CSKA 1948 in the previous round. Elias Franco put the visitors ahead, before Milen Stoev equalised. However, the Vratsa side are still searching for a league victory after previously losing 2-1 to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Head coach Todor Simov pointed to the team’s main problem after the defeat to the Plovdiv side:

„We create chances, but we struggle to score.“

The quote sums up the hosts’ attacking difficulties, and they will have to find a solution against one of the contenders for the top positions.

Changes to the squad and tickets

Botev Vratsa will be without Preslav Borukov. Ivan Goranov, however, returns to the squad after serving his suspension.

The first match between the two teams this season ended in a 2-1 win for Ludogorets in Razgrad. Botev will be seeking a different outcome at home, while all three points are important for the visitors in the battle for the top spot.

Tickets for the match cost 10 euros for Sector A, 8 euros for Sectors B, C and the away section, while a pensioner ticket costs 6 euros. Tickets are available online and at the stadium’s ticket offices.

Sources: sportal.bg, konkurent.bg