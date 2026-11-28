Trabzonspor came from 0:1 down to beat CSKA 2:1 in Sofia and claim their third victory in the league phase of the Conference League. Turkish media described the success as an escape from a difficult situation, while “Fanatik” highlighted Noah Saviolo’s late goal.

CSKA took the lead in the 32nd minute. Stefano Sensi’s shot was saved by André Onana, but after the rebound, Sidny Lopes Cabral inadvertently sent the ball into his own net. Before the break, the hosts had chances to extend their lead.

Onana kept Trabzonspor in the game

After the break, the Cameroonian goalkeeper made several decisive interventions during CSKA attacks. According to “Fotomaç”, Onana prevented the Bulgarian side from scoring a second goal, including with a save from Leandro Godoy’s shot. Trabzonspor therefore remained in the match before Mohamed Salah’s moment arrived.

In the 69th minute, Batista Mendy found the Egyptian forward behind the defence. Salah went through one-on-one with Fyodor Lapoukhov and finished the move to make it 1:1. It was his third goal in the Conference League this season.

The winning goal came in the third minute of stoppage time. Following an attack started by Salah, CSKA failed to clear the ball, and Noah Saviolo fired a low shot to give the visitors all three points. It was the Belgian forward’s first goal in European club competitions.

Nine points and a place in the top eight

“It was a good evening for us. We didn’t start well, but we finished very well. We want to win the remaining two matches as well and finish in the top eight,” Saviolo said, quoted by “Fotomaç”.

After four rounds, Trabzonspor have nine points and sit in eighth place, which provides direct qualification for the round of 16. The team began the tournament with wins over KuPS and Hearts, lost to Freiburg, and came from behind late against CSKA.

Salah now has three goals and three assists in his four matches in the competition, “Fotomaç” reported. The Turkish publication also noted that the forward has amassed a total of 12 goals and six assists for Trabzonspor in all competitions.

CSKA remain on one point and sit in 32nd place. The Bulgarian side will travel to face KuPS on 10 December, while Trabzonspor will host Jablonec on the same day. The Turkish visitors played without support from their fans due to a punishment imposed after the match against KuPS.

Sources: aa.com.tr, fotomac.com.tr, sportal.bg