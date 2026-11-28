Cherno More host Botev Plovdiv in the final Saturday match of the 16th round of the First League. The game at Ticha Stadium in Varna kicks off at 5:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on DIEMA SPORT.

The referee will be Martin Markov, with Kostadin Tanovchev and Dragomir Dimitrov as his assistants. Georgi Davidov and Mihael Pavlov have been appointed as the VAR officials.

Ten-point gap between the two teams

Botev Plovdiv go into the match in fifth place with 24 points from 15 games. Cherno More are ninth with 14 points. The Plovdiv side have seven wins, three draws and five defeats, while the Varna team have three victories, five draws and seven losses.

The hosts are without a win in their last two league matches. Cherno More drew 0:0 with Slavia and then recorded the same result against Spartak Varna in the city derby. Before those games, Ilian Iliev's team beat Botev Vratsa 1:0 and Septemvri 2:0.

Botev Plovdiv also come into the match after a draw, but in a higher-scoring game. The “Canaries” drew 3:3 with CSKA after taking a two-goal lead at half-time, conceding a comeback and then managing to equalise.

Baltanov takes charge of Botev after coaching change

The match in Varna will be Botev's first since parting ways with Stanislav Genchev. Until a permanent head coach is appointed, the first team has been entrusted to Lazar Baltanov, who conducted the final training session before the away game.

Samuil Tsonov, who scored twice against CSKA, is doubtful due to a knee problem. The long-term absentees Todor Nedelev, Williams Chimezie and Carlos Algara are also out of the squad.

Cherno More will be without six players who have been left out of the matchday squad. They include Damyan Hristov, Joao Bandaro, Aleks Todorov, Petar Andreev, Yorgos Pontiku and Jorge Padilla.

Botev won the first match of the season

The first meeting between the two teams this season was played on August 1 in Plovdiv and ended in a 1:0 victory for Botev. In May, Cherno More won their home game against the Plovdiv side 2:0. After that match, Lazar Baltanov said: “I am very pleased because I know where we were at the start of the season.”

Botev Plovdiv supporters will be able to enter the away section for 8 euros. Tickets are sold online and at the ticket offices in front of the section at Ticha Stadium.

Sources: novsport.com, 24chasa.bg, sportal.bg