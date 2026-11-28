Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach drew 3-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga matchday 11 encounter. The hosts trailed 1-3 until the 85th minute, but two late goals earned them a point in front of 41,800 spectators at the “Weserstadion”.

The visitors started more actively and took the lead in the 27th minute. After a VAR review, referee Felix Zwayer awarded a penalty for a handball by Yuri Regër, and Kevin Diks converted from the spot. Werder equalised in the 38th minute through Eren Dinkçi, who scored with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

​​Borussia went ahead again just seconds after play resumed. Franck Honorat received a pass from Zento Uno and finished the attack to make it 2-1. In the 78th minute, the Frenchman scored his second goal after a prolonged passing move by the visitors, and it appeared that the team from Mönchengladbach would secure its second win of the season.

Dinkçi brought Werder back into the match in the 85th minute with his second goal, and in stoppage time Niclas Füllkrug capitalised on a mistake in the visitors’ defence to make it 3-3. The striker now has 11 goals in 11 league appearances and equalled Miroslav Klose’s club record. Shortly afterwards, substitute Cedric Itten could have completed the comeback, but goalkeeper Daniel Batz saved his shot.

Two different readings of the draw

Werder moved to 19 points and retained their position in the top half of the table, while Borussia Mönchengladbach remained bottom with 5 points. The visitors are still waiting for their second league win after letting a two-goal lead slip in Bremen.

“I’m pleased with the character and the ability to come back. The boys did everything to win the point,” Werder coach Daniel Thioune told “Sportschau”. On the other side, Borussia midfielder Florian Neuhaus described the result as “two points lost”, as he felt that his team had played a strong away match.

In their previous match, Werder had beaten Hamburger SV 4-0. The Bremen side’s next match is an away game against Eintracht Frankfurt on 5 December. On the same day, Borussia Mönchengladbach will visit Bayer Leverkusen.

Sources: bundesliga.com, sportschau.de, sport.sky.de