The attack on Levski fans in Marseille was planned and carefully staged, the club’s executive director Daniel Borimirov said. According to data cited by NOVA, 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured in the incidents around the „Velodrome“ stadium.

„I had never encountered such aggression and hatred toward our fans before. To me, this was planned and carefully staged,“ Borimirov said on NOVA.

The Bulgarian fans were attacked before the start of the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski on November 26. According to Borimirov, it would not have been possible for a large group to move between different parts of the stadium without security or the police noticing what was happening.

„There is no way such a group of fans could move from one place to another and nobody from security or the police could see it and take action,“ he said.

Levski had warned of the risk

Levski’s head of international affairs, Galina Kostova, said communication with Olympique Marseille had begun as early as August, after the draw was made. During the month leading up to the match, online discussions were held with representatives of the French club, the Marseille police and UEFA.

Kostova said the Bulgarian side had raised its concerns and had even proposed moving the match to Sofia. In her words, the warnings had not been taken seriously enough.

The French side said it could guarantee the safety of only 500 Levski supporters. In addition to those tickets, the hosts provided 20 VIP passes for the central stand and 200 Category 1 tickets.

„I have worked at Levski for 28 years. This was our most difficult away trip to organize,“ Kostova said.

The match was not stopped

Borimirov explained that from where he was sitting, he did not have a direct view of the Bulgarian fans’ section. After learning about the incident, he and Kostova sought out the UEFA delegate.

According to Borimirov, the delegate said he was recording what was happening and that it would be included in the official report. He added that the delegate and the referee were the ones authorized to stop the match.

Kostova said the delegate had refused to stop the match. At halftime, Borimirov spoke with him, as well as with the Marseille prefecture. The police explained that they did not want the match to be stopped because of concerns that fans might invade the pitch and the situation could worsen.

Kostova rejected claims that Levski’s management had not insisted on stopping the match because of possible fines. She said the Bulgarian club had followed five orders from the French police and that three representatives of the National Police and the Sofia Directorate of the Interior had traveled with the delegation.

Levski lost 0–1

On the pitch, Olympique Marseille won 1–0. After the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League, Levski have seven points and sit 16th in the standings. The Bulgarian club’s next match is the home fixture against Lillestrøm on December 10.

Borimirov also said that Marseille had been punished by UEFA in recent years and questioned why the club continued to host matches in European competitions despite such risks.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, btvsport.bg