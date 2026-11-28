Pirin – Dobrudzha and Montana – Sportist Svoge are the two matches from the 18th round of the Second League, which kick off today at 2:30 p.m. Pirin host Dobrudzha at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Blagoevgrad, while Montana host Sportist Svoge at the Ogosta Stadium.

Both matches are important for teams in the lower part of the standings. Pirin are bottom after 17 matches with just 2 points and a goal difference of 9:48. Dobrudzha are 17th with 12 points, while Sportist Svoge occupy 16th place with 15 points. Montana are 14th with 19 points.

Pirin are looking for their first win

The hosts from Blagoevgrad are still without a win this season. In the previous round, Pirin lost 1:6 away to leaders Vihren. Dobrudzha arrive after a goalless draw with Montana, which was the team’s second consecutive match without a win.

After the match against Dobrudzha, Montana coach Atanas Atanasov said: „The way we played in the first half, there was no way we could win.“ Dobrudzha have 12 points and need a victory to close the gap to the teams above them.

Montana and Sportist Svoge are separated by four points

Montana enter the home match after a 0:0 draw with Dobrudzha. The team have 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses, while Sportist Svoge have 3 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats.

The visitors ended their winless run with a 2:1 victory over Etar in Veliko Tarnovo in the previous round. This left Sportist in 16th position, four points behind Montana.

The match in Blagoevgrad will be refereed by chief referee Hristo Minchev, while the game in Montana will be officiated by Vasil Minev. Saturday’s Second League schedule also includes the match Chernomorets 1919 – Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa.

Sources: gong.bg, football24.bg, bnrnews.bg