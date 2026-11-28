The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-105 on the road, ending the hosts’ six-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo added 25 points. The Knicks led at key moments but failed to close out the game late.

Before the game, Atlanta guard Jalen Johnson said: “We want that NBA Cup money, so I think it’s just that simple.” The Hawks got the job done and defeated the Boston Celtics 87-86. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored the decisive points late, and Atlanta won Group C. Despite the loss, Boston advanced to the knockout stage as a wild card.

Philadelphia and Detroit take the top spots in the East

The Philadelphia 76ers routed the Indiana Pacers 111-87. LeBron James scored 21 points, while Joel Embiid recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds. Philadelphia thus won Group B with a 3-1 record. The Detroit Pistons defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 and finished first in Group A after a tiebreaker was used. The Toronto Raptors also celebrated a convincing victory–124-100 over the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas remained unbeaten, Spurs completed a comeback

The Dallas Mavericks completed the group stage with four wins in four games after a 113-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Cooper Flagg played a leading role with 34 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks. According to the NBA, he is the youngest player with at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a game since the 1973/74 season.

The San Antonio Spurs overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-96. The win secured the team a place in the knockout stage as a wild card. The Memphis Grizzlies won West Group B after a 114-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Portland Trail Blazers took Group C with a 116-94 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Utah Jazz 120-107 but did not advance.

In the remaining game, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-104. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III scored 25 points apiece for the winners.

Quarterfinals set for December 4 and 5

In the East, Boston will visit Detroit, while Philadelphia will travel to Atlanta. In the West, Dallas will host San Antonio, while Portland will host Memphis. The first two quarterfinals will be played on December 4, with the other two taking place on December 5. All tournament games, except the final, also count toward the NBA regular season.

Sources: cbssports.com, abcnews.com, espntoday.pages.dev