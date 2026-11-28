BNT sports journalist Radostin Lyubomirov called on the state to assist the Bulgarians who remained in Marseille after clashes between supporters of “Levski” and “Olympique” Marseille. He was at the Vélodrome stadium and witnessed the incident at close range.

“The root cause is football hooliganism. France has problems in this regard,” Lyubomirov said in an interview for the programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”. According to him, not all supporters of the Marseille club took part in the attack, while some of those involved were members of the oldest supporters’ faction of “Olympique”.

The journalist believes that responsibility for what happened should be shared between the home club and the state authorities. “There was a huge police presence around the stadium and not a single officer inside. The police were too far away from the site of the incident. There were far too few stewards around the ‘Levski’ supporters and serious security lapses,” he said.

11 Bulgarians injured in the clashes

Police in Marseille reported that 11 Bulgarian citizens had been injured. Five were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head injuries and a dislocated shoulder, while six received medical assistance at the scene. Two French police officers were also injured in the clashes.

Data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicate that six Bulgarians were taken to hospital, while the others received assistance at the scene. According to the MFA, all those admitted to medical facilities are in stable condition and out of danger. Three people are still in hospital.

“I have no information that the supporters sought assistance from ‘Levski’s’ doctor. All the injured were admitted to hospital. My appeal is for the people who remained in Marseille to be brought home as soon as possible,” Lyubomirov added.

Investigations continue

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon is maintaining contact with the French institutions and the injured Bulgarians. Bulgaria’s honorary consul in Marseille and Bulgaria’s police attaché in Paris were at the scene. The MFA reported that the injured and their doctors had also discussed bringing them back to Bulgaria.

Police in Marseille pointed out that security inside the Vélodrome stadium is the responsibility of “Olympique” Marseille. According to the information published, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. UEFA appointed inspectors and launched a disciplinary investigation, while “Levski” announced that it would file an official complaint and seek accountability through legal and sporting procedures.

Sources: bntnews.bg