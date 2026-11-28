The Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils were among the winners in the NHL’s final 15 regular-season games. The Edmonton Oilers lost 4:2 to the Seattle Kraken to suffer their fifth straight defeat.

Pittsburgh beat the Buffalo Sabres 6:3. Toronto defeated the Boston Bruins 3:1, with Morgan Rielly scoring his first two goals of the season. His second goal was the 100th of his NHL career. “The last two games are a good sign,” Rielly said after the victory, which ended the team’s nine-game losing streak.

Utah and Colorado win after shootouts

The Utah Mammoth defeated the Nashville Predators 6:5 in a shootout. Anders Lee scored twice for the winners. The Colorado Avalanche also prevailed in a shootout, coming from behind to beat the Minnesota Wild 4:3.

The New Jersey Devils came from behind against the Calgary Flames to win 5:3. Jack Hughes finished with a goal and three assists, while his brother Luke Hughes scored twice. New Jersey recorded its third consecutive victory.

The other results

St. Louis Blues – Dallas Stars 5:3

Ottawa Senators – Tampa Bay Lightning 6:2

Philadelphia Flyers – Vancouver Canucks 5:2

Florida Panthers – Washington Capitals 3:2

Detroit Red Wings – Columbus Blue Jackets 2:0

Los Angeles Kings – Anaheim Ducks 5:3

San Jose Sharks – Vegas Golden Knights 4:1

Chicago Blackhawks – New York Rangers 2:1

Winnipeg Jets – New York Islanders 3:1

Seattle Kraken – Edmonton Oilers 4:2

Sources: nhl.com, hockeydesk.com