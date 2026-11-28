The Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils were among the winners in the NHL’s final 15 regular-season games. The Edmonton Oilers lost 4:2 to the Seattle Kraken to suffer their fifth straight defeat.
Pittsburgh beat the Buffalo Sabres 6:3. Toronto defeated the Boston Bruins 3:1, with Morgan Rielly scoring his first two goals of the season. His second goal was the 100th of his NHL career. “The last two games are a good sign,” Rielly said after the victory, which ended the team’s nine-game losing streak.
Utah and Colorado win after shootouts
The Utah Mammoth defeated the Nashville Predators 6:5 in a shootout. Anders Lee scored twice for the winners. The Colorado Avalanche also prevailed in a shootout, coming from behind to beat the Minnesota Wild 4:3.
The New Jersey Devils came from behind against the Calgary Flames to win 5:3. Jack Hughes finished with a goal and three assists, while his brother Luke Hughes scored twice. New Jersey recorded its third consecutive victory.
The other results
- St. Louis Blues – Dallas Stars 5:3
- Ottawa Senators – Tampa Bay Lightning 6:2
- Philadelphia Flyers – Vancouver Canucks 5:2
- Florida Panthers – Washington Capitals 3:2
- Detroit Red Wings – Columbus Blue Jackets 2:0
- Los Angeles Kings – Anaheim Ducks 5:3
- San Jose Sharks – Vegas Golden Knights 4:1
- Chicago Blackhawks – New York Rangers 2:1
- Winnipeg Jets – New York Islanders 3:1
- Seattle Kraken – Edmonton Oilers 4:2
Sources: nhl.com, hockeydesk.com