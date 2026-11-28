Palmeiras and Estudiantes will face each other in the Copa Libertadores final. The decisive match will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, with kick-off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

The Brazilian club are chasing a fourth title after triumphs in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Palmeiras reached the final after a dramatic semi-final against Fluminense. Following a 2–1 win in the first leg and a 0–1 defeat in the return match, the two teams finished level at 2–2 on aggregate, with Palmeiras winning the penalty shootout 5–3.

For Estudiantes, this is their first final in the tournament since 2009, when the Argentines defeated Cruzeiro. The La Plata side eliminated Flamengo after two goalless matches and a 3–2 victory on penalties. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved three efforts in the decisive shootout.

A rematch of the 1968 final

Today’s clash also carries historical significance. Palmeiras and Estudiantes are meeting in a final for the second time after 1968, when the Argentine side won the decisive match 2–0 at the same Estadio Centenario. The goals were scored by Felipe Ribaudo and Juan Ramón Verón – the father of Estudiantes’ current president, Juan Sebastián Verón.

Estudiantes are four-time champions and won three consecutive editions between 1968 and 1970. Another triumph would give the club a fifth title, while Palmeiras could draw level with the most successful Brazilian teams in the tournament. “The spirit of the club is passed down through the years through everything Estudiantes have experienced, especially in the Libertadores,” coach Alexander Medina said, quoted by the Associated Press.

Different models, one goal

The final also pits two different club models against each other. According to the Associated Press, Palmeiras’ squad is valued at around $238 million – approximately four times more than Estudiantes’. The Brazilian club rely on significant revenues from the sale of young players and sustainable financing, while the Argentines put their faith in a sporting structure built around their academy and the management of Juan Sebastián Verón.

“It is no coincidence that our squad is the most expensive in South America,” Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira said. He could lead the team to the eighth final in its history and a second consecutive final following their 0–1 defeat by Flamengo in 2025.

Palmeiras will be without Paulinho and Jefte. Estudiantes will be missing Baltazar Rodríguez and Gabriel Neves, but Marcos Rojo has been cleared to play. The winner in Montevideo will claim the continental title and represent South America at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December.

Sources: apnews.com, ge.globo.com, as.com