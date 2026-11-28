Bayern visit Hamburger in the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The match at “Volksparkstadion” kicks off at 15:30 local time in Germany, or 16:30 Bulgarian time. The Munich side enter the match second in the standings with 22 points, two behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The champions lost top spot after drawing 1-1 with Cologne in the previous round. Between the two matches, Bayern suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League. “We want to show a reaction after the defeat,” coach Vincent Kompany said ahead of the trip to Hamburg.

Bayern are without several key players

Kompany will not be able to rely on striker Harry Kane, who is out with a long-term injury. Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, captain Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala are also out of the squad. Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry have resumed training, but their participation in the match remains subject to a decision by the coaching staff.

The situation is forcing Bayern to seek new solutions in attack. In the match against Lille, the team finished the game without their usual centre-forward Kane, while the defeat ended the Munich side’s unbeaten run in all competitions this season.

Hamburger rely on their home run

Hamburger are 12th with 12 points and have four wins from their first 10 matches. The team have won their last three home league games, but suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Werder Bremen in the previous round.

“We were promoted to play against the best. Now we are facing the best team in Germany and one of the best in Europe,” Hamburger coach Merlin Polzin said. The hosts will be without Miro Muheim, Alberto Sambi Lokonga, Yussuf Poulsen, Bilal Nadir and Nicolai Remberg due to injuries.

Bayern have not lost to Hamburger in 19 matches

The last meeting between the two teams in Hamburg ended 2-2 in January 2026. Hamburger, however, have not beaten Bayern in 19 consecutive Bundesliga matches. The upcoming fixture is the first of the two matches between the rivals this season, with the return game in Munich scheduled for early April 2027.

After their trip to Hamburg, Bayern will host Paderborn on 4 December in the 12th round of the Bundesliga.

Sources: bundesliga.com, as.com