Serie A leaders Lazio visit Torino in the 13th round of the Italian championship. The match at the “Olimpico Grande Torino” stadium kicks off at 18:00 Bulgarian time, with Daniele Chiffi appointed as the referee.

The Romans enter the match as the only unbeaten team in the league. Lazio have 10 wins and two draws, giving them 32 points and first place in the standings. The team have conceded only nine goals in their 12 matches and have kept five clean sheets.

The team’s away form is also convincing - five wins and one draw in their first six matches away from home. Lazio’s latest victories include a 3:0 win over Lecce, a 2:1 victory against Cagliari and a 6:2 triumph away to Sassuolo.

Torino seek a way out of their difficult run

Torino sit 13th with 14 points. The hosts are without a win in their last four Serie A matches, recording one draw and three defeats. During this period, the team have scored just two goals.

The last match between the rivals ended in a 2:0 win for Torino on 1 March 2026. The “Bulls” will try to win two consecutive matches against Lazio for the first time since 2013. At the same time, Torino have conceded in each of their last 11 home league matches.

Historically, Lazio have 11 wins in 22 away matches against Torino in the three-points-per-win era. Torino, however, won the last meeting at their own stadium and will rely on Giovanni Simeone, who has scored 10 goals against the Romans in Serie A.

Gattuso: We will have to fight

Lazio coach Gennaro Gattuso warned that he expects a physical match and intense pressure from the hosts.

“Tomorrow will be a very difficult match. We are going to face a team that knows what it has to do and comes strongly at you when it starts an attack. We will certainly have to fight on a sporting level,” Gattuso said.

The coach confirmed that midfielder Matteo Taylor will not play because of a muscle problem. Josip Sutalo, Nuno Tavares and Adam Marusic will also miss out. Mattia Zaccagni is expected to return after recovering.

Predictions for the starting line-ups point to a 3-5-2 formation for Torino and a 4-3-3 for Lazio. Che Adams and Giovanni Simeone are expected to start in attack for the hosts, while the visitors will likely rely on Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin and Zaccagni.

Sources: legaseriea.it, eurosport.it, toro.it