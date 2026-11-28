Manchester United host Brentford at „Old Trafford“ in a match from the 12th round of the Premier League. The game kicks off at 17:00 Bulgarian time, with the hosts looking for their first win under Mauricio Pochettino.

United are 19th in the standings with eight points from 11 matches. The team have recorded just one win since the start of the season, along with five draws and five defeats, scoring 14 goals and conceding 23. Brentford are sixth with 17 points, four wins, five draws and two defeats.

Pochettino seeking first win

The Argentine coach took charge of Manchester United earlier in November, but his start has been difficult. His Premier League debut ended in a 0:4 defeat by Liverpool at „Anfield“, followed a few days later by a 2:2 draw with Sporting in the Champions League.

In Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes scored two goals at the beginning of the second half, but Manchester United were unable to hold on to their lead. After the match, Pochettino said: „We will find a way to win matches.“

The hosts also enter the match after a run of five league games without a win. In their last fixtures, they drew 1:1 with Leeds, lost 0:3 to Bournemouth, beat Chelsea 2:0, drew 4:4 with Aston Villa and suffered a 0:4 defeat to Liverpool.

Fernandes is a doubt

Captain Bruno Fernandes’ participation remains uncertain. The midfielder missed training due to a viral illness, and Pochettino announced that the club would not take any risks with his condition. Fernandes is among the team’s leading scorers and scored both goals against Sporting.

Manchester United will rely on home advantage and support from the stands, but the task will not be easy. Brentford arrive as one of the teams in the top half of the table and have a better record both in attack and in defence.

The last meeting between the two teams at „Old Trafford“ ended in a 2:1 victory for Manchester United in April 2026. Another win would allow the hosts to end their negative run and move clear of the bottom, while Brentford will look to retain their place in the top six.

Sources: aljazeera.com, independent.co.uk, skysports.com