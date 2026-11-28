Elche host Atlético Madrid in a match from the 14th round of La Liga. The game at the “Manuel Martínez Valero” Stadium kicks off at 18:30 local time, or 19:30 Bulgarian time. Alejandro Quintero González will be the referee.

The hosts are 19th with 11 points from 13 matches. Elche have two wins, five draws and six defeats, having scored 15 goals and conceded 21. In their last league match, the team drew 1:1 away to Levante.

Atlético are third with 31 points and a record of 10 wins, one draw and two defeats. The Madrid side have scored 26 goals and conceded 10. In their last league match, they defeated Getafe 3:0, while on November 25 they won 2:0 against Viking in the Champions League.

Anselmi: We Must Play as a Team

Elche coach Martín Anselmi expects an opponent that controls the tempo and takes advantage of every mistake. “Against such opponents, you have to know how to keep the ball, and when you do not have it, you have to cause them problems because they do not forgive even the slightest mistake,” the Argentine coach told AS. He added that it was a “privilege” to face Diego Simeone, but his aim was to win.

Anselmi can count on Marc Aguado, who has returned to training with the team. Yago Santiago remains a doubt, while Pedro Aguado is ruled out due to injury. Elche’s squad also includes Germán Valera and Javi Morcillo, who made their Spanish top-flight debuts with Atlético.

Atlético Seek Points Before Tough Run

Simeone arrives in Elche after two consecutive victories, but also acknowledging that the squad needs reinforcements during the winter transfer window. “It is clear that we need to strengthen,” said the coach, who has already discussed his plans with sporting director Mateu Alemany, Cadena SER reported. Atlético are five points behind leaders Barcelona and two behind second-placed Real Madrid.

The last match between Elche and Atlético at this stadium ended in a 3:2 victory for the hosts on April 22, 2026. After the current match, Elche will travel to Cartagena for the Copa del Rey on December 1, while Atlético have matches against Barcelona and Betis in La Liga, as well as a Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven, ahead of them.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com