Paris Saint-Germain host Lorient at the “Parc des Princes” in a Ligue 1 matchday 12 fixture. The match kicks off at 20:45 Bulgarian time and will be broadcast on Ligue 1+.

PSG enter the game as league leaders with 26 points from 11 matches. Luis Enrique’s side have eight wins, two draws and one defeat, and are on a run of eight consecutive victories in the league.

Lorient sit tenth with 16 points and a record of four wins, four draws and three defeats. The team have conceded just nine goals, placing them among the most solid defenses in the championship. In their last four matches, however, Lorient have recorded only one victory.

Luis Enrique expects a difficult match

The Parisians will have to respond after their 2:2 draw with Roma in the Champions League, which ended their run of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions. In the previous Ligue 1 round, PSG won 3:2 away at Nice.

“Last year we did not win either of our two matches against Lorient. That is enough for us to understand how difficult this game will be,” Luis Enrique said. The coach described the opponents as a team that defends compactly, plays with great solidarity and leaves little space and time to operate.

Lorient drew both of their matches against PSG last season, while the overall record in the last five meetings between the two sides is one win for Lorient, three draws and one victory for the Parisians. Lorient have scored in eight of their last nine matches against the capital club.

PSG without two key attacking players

Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are out of the squad due to injuries. Luis Enrique admitted that the club remains open to the possibility of strengthening its attack during the winter transfer window, but described such a decision as difficult.

Warren Zaïre-Emery is expected to start against Lorient. For the midfielder, this will be his 200th appearance for PSG. After hosting Lorient, the Parisians will travel to Toulouse on December 4.

Sources: leparisien.fr, lemonde.fr, as.com