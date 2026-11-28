Inter host Genoa at “Giuseppe Meazza” in a match from the 13th round of Serie A. The hosts begin the game in third place with 29 points, three behind leaders Lazio, while the team from Genoa are 10th with 16 points.

The match comes after a mixed period for Inter in the league. The team collected four points from their last three league matches, while last weekend they let victory slip away against Atalanta in a thrilling 4:4 draw. In midweek, however, Christian Chivu’s side defeated Stuttgart 2:0 in the Champions League.

Inter remain unbeaten at home this season. The Nerazzurri have won all six of their home matches and scored 19 goals in them. The team have scored at least twice in each of those games.

Genoa arrive with four wins in five matches

The visitors are enjoying their strongest run since the start of the campaign. Genoa have won four of their last five Serie A matches, and in their most recent game they secured a 2:0 away victory over Sassuolo. Milutin Osmaic scored both goals and now has six of the team’s 13 goals this season.

“We will need a perfect match,” Daniele De Rossi said ahead of the trip to Milan. The Genoa coach stressed that his team must remain brave, make the most of their chances and not leave the entire attacking burden on Osmaic. Defender Leo Ostigard will not feature for the visitors, as he is still recovering from an injury.

Significant advantage for Inter in head-to-head meetings

Inter have won their last 12 home matches against Genoa in Serie A, conceding just two goals and keeping 10 clean sheets during that period. Genoa’s last away league victory at Inter came on March 26, 1994.

In addition to their historical advantage, the hosts can also rely on the form of Francesco Pio Esposito. The striker scored a hat-trick against Atalanta and has found the net in five consecutive matches for club and country. Inter face a busy schedule, as the two sides will meet again on December 1 in the Coppa Italia.

Sources: en.legaseriea.it, primocanale.it, fourfourtwo.com