Real Madrid host Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 14th round of La Liga. The match kicks off at 21:00 Bulgarian time, with the hosts seeking an 11th consecutive victory in all competitions. If they win, the Madrid side will move to 36 points and temporarily draw level with leaders Barcelona, who will play their match from the round on Sunday.

Real Madrid enter the match second in the standings with 33 points from 13 games. Their run of 10 consecutive victories includes matches in the league and the Champions League, in which the team has scored 31 goals. Their latest success came against PSV, when Kylian Mbappé scored twice.

Alavés seek their first away win

“Every point dropped could prove decisive,” José Mourinho said before the match.

Alavés began the round in ninth place with 16 points, accumulated from four wins, four draws and five defeats. The team are unbeaten in their last three matches. In the league, they defeated Deportivo La Coruña 3:1 and drew 0:0 with Sevilla, while between those matches they won 6:1 against Antalyaspor in the Copa del Rey.

Despite their good form, Alavés are still without an away win this season. In their six away matches, the team have recorded three draws and three defeats. Lucas Boyé and former Real Madrid player Mariano are the visitors’ top scorers, with six goals each.

Mendy returns to the squad

Ferland Mendy has been included in the Real Madrid squad for the first time in 208 days after recovering from injury. Mourinho confirmed that the French defender will start the match on the bench and could receive some playing time.

The hosts, however, will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is suffering from severe flu. Rodrygo is also out of the squad due to illness. Jude Bellingham has scored four goals in Madrid’s last five matches.

After the match against Alavés, Real Madrid begin a run of away games. On December 2, the team will face Real Sociedad, and four days later they will travel to Athletic Bilbao.

Sources: as.com, elpais.com