A “Spartan” military aircraft is on standby to transport the injured Bulgarian fans back to Bulgaria after the attack at the “Vélodrome” stadium in Marseille. The order was issued by the defence minister, while doctors in France must confirm whether the Bulgarians’ condition allows them to fly.

According to Darik, three people remain in hospital. BNT reports that two Bulgarian citizens have been hospitalised, while a third is at the medical facility as an accompanying person. Both sources say that the condition of the two injured people is stable.

One of them, Vittorio, has suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and a traumatic brain injury. Doctors are discussing whether he can be discharged, but it is still uncertain whether he will be allowed to fly. The other Bulgarian citizen is conscious and responsive. Health Minister Katya Ivkova remains in constant contact with the injured people.

Witnesses recount the attack

Some of the Levski supporters have already returned to Bulgaria. One of them said that he had warned his fellow countrymen not to sit outside the away section, which he described as “the cage”.

“They attacked the delegation that was in the other section,” one of the fans who returned home recounted.

According to him, the attack was not a brief clash between two groups of supporters, but lasted around 10 minutes. Another witness said that from the away section it was possible to see Bulgarian fans being beaten, without being able to get back to the other supporters.

Meanwhile, claims of provocative behaviour by Bulgarian fans are also being discussed in France, including Nazi gestures and racist chants. These claims have been presented as one of the reasons for the escalation, but they do not change the fact that the French authorities and UEFA are examining separately the actions of the different groups of supporters.

UEFA launches disciplinary investigation

The Marseille prosecutor’s office has launched two parallel proceedings – one against French supporters and the other against Bulgarian supporters. Olympique has filed two complaints against unknown perpetrators for incitement to discrimination and group violence.

UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors who must establish the facts and assess the violations under the applicable rules. No final sanctions have been announced so far against Olympique and Levski. The two teams met on 26 November in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase, with the hosts winning 1–0.

Sources: darik.bg, bntnews.bg, amp.dw.com