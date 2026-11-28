Two matches from the 12th round of the Premier League are on the schedule in England today. Leeds host Coventry at “Elland Road” at 17:00 Bulgarian time, while at 19:30 Ipswich will welcome Aston Villa to “Portman Road”. The match between Ipswich and Aston Villa has been selected for television broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Leeds go into the match on a run of two wins and sit sixth in the table. Daniel Farke's side beat Tottenham 1–0 before securing a convincing 4–1 victory away to Chelsea. Noah Okafor scored twice at “Stamford Bridge”, and the win lifted Leeds into the upper part of the table.

The “Whites” have conceded nine goals in their first 11 league matches. According to the Premier League's analysis, Coventry have only one away win this season and have scored three goals in their five matches away from home. The team are 15th with 12 points, but come into the game following a 3–2 victory over Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa seek a way out of their winless run

Aston Villa are 12th with 14 points, while Ipswich occupy 17th place with 11 points. The hosts lost 2–0 to Tottenham in the last round, and their defence has conceded 22 goals in 11 matches. Ipswich have only one away win this season, but today's match will be played at “Portman Road”.

Unai Emery's side have not won in their last six matches in all competitions and have recorded three consecutive Premier League draws. The latest was a 0–0 draw with Sunderland. “We are improving, we are getting better and to some extent we feel confident, but there are other things we need to improve,” Emery said before the match.

Matty Cash returns to the Aston Villa squad after missing the matches against Galatasaray and Sunderland due to concussion protocol. Matteo Ruggeri remains out of the squad, while Amadou Onana continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

What comes next for the teams

After today's matches, Coventry will host Ipswich on 1 December. On 2 December, Leeds will travel to Manchester City, while Aston Villa will host Everton. On 5 December, Leeds host Ipswich.

Sources: skysports.com, fourfourtwo.com