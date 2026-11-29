Feyenoord and Ajax drew 1-1 in the big derby of Dutch football. The hosts from Rotterdam fell behind in the 4th minute, but equalised just four minutes later. No more goals were scored before the end of the match at De Kuip.

Ajax started the stronger side and took the lead with their first serious attack. Steven Bergwijn found Julian Brandt in the penalty area, and the German struck with his right foot, sending the ball into the top-right corner of the goal.

Feyenoord responded immediately. In the 8th minute, Luciano Valen道e capitalised on a mistake by Brandt, controlled the ball just outside the penalty area and sent a low shot into the bottom-left corner. It was Valen道e's sixth goal in 14 league appearances.

Early substitution for the hosts

The hosts were forced to make a substitution in the first half. Givairo Zechiël picked up an injury and, after a brief stoppage, was replaced by Tobias van den Elshout. The match started late because of pyrotechnics used before kick-off.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Florian Kästemeier made his Eredivisie debut for the club. He denied a shot from Steven Bergwijn and also saved Ajax striker Tolou Arokodare's early header.

Both teams remain close to the top

The draw earned both teams one point. Ajax increased their tally to 29 points and remained in second place, while Feyenoord moved to 26 points. PSV Eindhoven lead the table with 32 points.

The result was the second consecutive draw between Feyenoord and Ajax at De Kuip. In March this year, the two teams also drew 1-1 in Rotterdam.

Before the match, Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “We will certainly attack.“ His team did indeed start on the front foot, but failed to secure a victory that would have brought them closer to Ajax in the standings.

Feyenoord will play their next league match away to Willem II on 5 December. A day later, Ajax will host Utrecht.

Sources: fcupdate.nl, skysports.com, sportnieuws.nl