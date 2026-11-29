The condition of Velislav Velkov, the most seriously injured Levski supporter following the clashes at the “Velodrome” stadium in Marseille, has worsened. This was reported by Todor Batkov Jr.

“Veli is getting worse... He is now on oxygen support and has a high temperature – nearly 40 degrees... May God help him,” Batkov Jr. wrote.

One of the Injured Remains in France

Velkov is among the Bulgarian fans injured before the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski on November 26. One of the patients remains at Nord Hospital in Marseille after the French medical team did not approve his air transport because of his condition.

Two other injured supporters were brought back to Bulgaria aboard the “Spartan” military transport aircraft and have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy. The aircraft returned to Sofia shortly after 2 a.m., and the injured individuals were transported by ambulance to the medical facility.

Another Injured Fan Set to Undergo Surgery

Meanwhile, Viktorio Mladenov, who was also injured in the attack at the “Velodrome,” has now returned to Bulgaria. After examinations by Bulgarian doctors, a decision was made to perform surgery because of his head injuries. The procedure is scheduled for November 30 in Sofia.

Sources: sportal.bg, bntnews.bg