Olympique Marseille beat Auxerre 2-0 away from home in a match from the 12th round of France’s Ligue 1. Amine Gouiri put the visitors ahead as early as the 5th minute, while Igor Paixão completed the final score from the penalty spot in added time at the end of the first half. Marseille secured the victory after Auxerre were reduced to ten men.

Gouiri received a pass from Amine Harit inside the penalty area and sent the ball into the far corner with a low diagonal shot, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Paul Nardi. It was the forward’s sixth consecutive match with a goal for Marseille.

At the end of the first half, Axel Tuanzebe stopped Paixão inside the penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty and showed the Auxerre defender a straight red card. Paixão converted the spot-kick to double the visitors’ advantage.

Marseille held on to their lead

Auxerre tried to respond after the break, but playing with a man down limited the hosts’ options. Will Still’s side managed several shots, but failed to beat Marseille goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.

Marseille controlled possession and did not allow Auxerre back into the match. The game ended 0-2, with the victory taking Marseille’s tally to 21 points. Auxerre remained on 11 points.

Before the match, Will Still described the Marseille squad as a serious challenge: “OM have a very high-level coach and players of European quality”, the Auxerre manager said. On the pitch, the hosts were unable to respond to the early goal, while the red card made their task even more difficult.

What comes next

Auxerre will visit Lille in the next round of Ligue 1 on December 5. A day later, Marseille will host Nice.

Sources: news.maxifoot.fr, coeurmarseillais.fr, lequipe.fr