Valencia and Osasuna drew 1-1 in a match from the 14th round of La Liga. The game was played at “Mestalla,” with the hosts once again unable to record a victory in front of their home supporters.

After a goalless first half, Osasuna took the lead in the 62nd minute. Rubén García found the net following an assist from Raúl Moro to put the visitors ahead.

Valencia responded in the 74th minute, when Hugo Duro scored with a header to restore parity. The striker came on after the break, and his goal earned Javier Aguirre’s side a point.

The hosts had a slight advantage in possession – 54 to 46 per cent. Both teams had 10 shots, while Valencia won six corners and Osasuna – five.

Valencia Continue to Search for Their First Home Win

The draw left Valencia without a home victory in the league this season. Before the match, the team had won two of their last three La Liga games, but both victories had come away from home.

“I want to make the supporters happy and give the players some breathing room,” Aguirre said before the match, as quoted by AS. The coach identified the team’s home results as its main task.

Osasuna entered the game after a 1-0 win over Málaga, which ended their run of three matches without a victory. The point in Valencia maintained the positive momentum for Jagoba Arrasate’s side, which continues its fight to move away from the relegation zone.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com