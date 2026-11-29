Sassuolo and Napoli drew 0-0 in the 13th round of Serie A. The match at “Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore” produced no goals, although the visitors had greater control of the game and created several good opportunities in front of Arijanet Muric’s goal.

Sassuolo’s goalkeeper was the busiest player in the opening minutes. Muric saved efforts from Noa Lang and Amir Rrahmani, and before the break he also stopped an attempt by Scott McTominay. At the start of the second half, he kept out a shot from Billy Gilmour. The hosts responded with efforts from Kieffer Boey, Armand Laurienté and Kristian Thorstvedt, but failed to find the net.

Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri sought to change things in attack with a double substitution in the 62nd minute. David Neres and Christian Favasuli replaced Matteo Politano and Mario Olivera, but this also failed to help the visitors find a way through Sassuolo’s defence. The hosts also freshened up their attack, with Lorenzo Lipani coming on late in the match and Domenico Berardi being substituted.

The draw ended Napoli’s run of seven consecutive league wins against Sassuolo. Before the match, the Neapolitans had recorded six wins and one draw in the teams’ previous seven meetings. For Sassuolo, the point was their first against Napoli since 2021.

Napoli remain eighth

Following the goalless draw, Napoli moved to 19 points and remained in eighth place. Sassuolo increased their tally to 9 points but continue to occupy the lower part of the table. The hosts had lost 0-2 to Genoa in the previous round, while Napoli had beaten Torino 1-0.

Before the match, Roberto D’Aversa said that his team could not afford any mistakes against Napoli. “You cannot give Napoli anything,” said the Sassuolo coach, who took charge of the team in November following the club’s split with Alberto Aquilani.

Napoli will play their next match on 5 December, when they host Lecce in the 14th round of Serie A. Sassuolo will visit Juventus on 3 December in a Coppa Italia round-of-16 match.

Sources: sport.sky.it, tuttosport.com, ilrestodelcarlino.it