Maritsa (Plovdiv) defeated Levski Sofia 3-0 in the eighth round of the women’s Demax+ Super League. The champions finished the match at the Stroitel Hall in 68 minutes, winning 25-12, 25-19 and 25-18.

The victory was the eighth for the Plovdiv side since the start of the season. Maritsa remain without a lost set in the championship, having recorded seven consecutive 3-0 wins before the match.

Kitipova led the hosts’ attack

Aleksandra Kitipova was the top scorer in the match with 21 points. She finished with two blocks, two aces, 63% attacking efficiency and 50% positive reception. Elisaveta Sarieva added 11 points, while Elena Becheva and Kaya Nikolova scored 9 each. Boryana Angelova stood out with 8 points, four blocks and one ace.

For Levski, Joana Alcantara finished with 18 points, while Gabriela Zhekova added 5.

Maritsa had a clear advantage in the key elements. The Plovdiv side won the blocking battle 9-2, the service battle 7-3 and the attack battle 52% to 32%. The hosts also held the edge in positive reception – 38% to 19%.

Levski took the lead in the second and third sets

Maritsa made a convincing start and led 7-4 and 15-9 in the opening set before closing it out at 25-12. Levski started better in the second set and built a 7-2 lead, later leading 16-14. The hosts then went on an eight-point run to turn the score around and make it 22-16.

The Sofia team again took an early lead in the third set – 7-4 and 11-7. Maritsa levelled at 16-16 and left no chance for another comeback.

The match was another chapter in the rivalry between the two teams. In April 2026, Maritsa won the championship final series against Levski 3-0, while the Plovdiv side entered the current season as 12-time champions of Bulgaria.

European return leg up next

Maritsa’s next match is on 2 December at 18:30 at Kolodruma Hall. The Bulgarian champions will host Ribola Kaštela in the second leg of their CEV Cup round-of-32 tie, having won the first match in Croatia 3-1.

“We underestimate no opponent and show respect to every single one,” head coach Kristian Iliev told BNT after the victory over Levski.

Sources: sportal.bg, bntnews.bg, palmssport.bg